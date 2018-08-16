Politics Suriname's finance minister visiting Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic received on Wednesday in Belgrade Suriname's Minister of Finance Gillmore Hoefdraad. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, August 16, 2018 | 09:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, the two officials "expressed readiness to continue their work on improving bilateral cooperation in several areas."

This concerns the fields of economy, agriculture, information technology, youth and sports, education, as well as all other segments of common interest.



In a cordial conversation, both sides reiterated friendly relations between the two countries and the readiness for further strengthening of high-level political dialogue.