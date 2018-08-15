Politics Foreing minister receives Korea's ambassador First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Wednesday in Belgrade received Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Yue Dae Jong. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 16:17 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

During the meeting, Dacic expressed his gratitude to the diplomat "for the very successful and dynamic cooperation achieved during his term in Belgrade," the Serbian government said.

During the talks, "it was noted that bilateral relations are friendly, very developed and that there is a strong interest in further improvement."



The officials "pointed out the significant potentials of the economic cooperation of the two countries, as well as the numerous investment opportunities for Korean companies in Serbia."



The Korean ambassador "conveyed his gratitude to Dacic for his cordial reception and excellent cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the institutions of Serbia."



The officials concluded that there are all conditions for intensifying political dialogue and enhancing the bilateral cooperation of the two countries in all areas.