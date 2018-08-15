Politics Minister orders unscheduled inspection of bridges in Serbia Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovic has ordered unscheduled inspection of all bridges in Serbia over 100 meters long. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 15:16 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

This will be carried out by a team of experts from the Ministry of Construction, Transport and Infrastructure, and Serbian companies in charge of road and rail infrastructure.

The decision comes one day after a partial collapse of a highway bridge in Genoa, Italy, left at least 35 people dead.



The subject of control and verification will be the bridges on roads and railways in Serbia built decades ago, and which underwent repairs in the meantime, the ministry said.



The objective is to inspect both the required documentation and the structure of the bridges in question.



A press release on Wednesday also remarked that public companies the Infrastructure of Serbian Railways and the Roads of Serbia, in accordance with the law and their competences, regularly control all bridges on railways, highways and regional roads.