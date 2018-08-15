Politics Serb mayors in Kosovo "plead with Vucic not to give up" Ten mayors of Serb-majority municipalities in Kosovo and Metohija have sent an open letter to President Aleksandar Vucic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 14:47 Tweet Share (EPA-EFE, file, illustration purposes)

They plead with Vucic "not to give up the fight for a just, compromise and sustainable solution for KiM (Kosovo and Metohija)" with a message that abandoning this fight would represent "the greatest historical defeat of the Serb people in recent history" and at the same time "the greatest victory of the enemies of the Serb people and their domestic cowards."

"On behalf of the Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija, who in your policy see the only the hope for survival in centuries-old homes, please do not give up fighting for a just, compromise and sustainable solution, which will mean a better future not only for the Serbs in Kosovo and Metohija but also for the entire Serb people," it stated in the open letter.



The mayors then tell the president that his struggle "gives them faith that, after many years, they are not alone, that the Serbs in the north did not in vain defend every inch (of land) from extremists storming in, and that the Serbs in the south did not bravely survive in these areas."



"With this letter, we want to tell you that we are aware of the burden you carry and that you often try to get the most out of an impossible situation. For that reason we assure you that every solution that you come arrive at, and which would mean more rights for the Serbs, a safer environment for the citizens, and the preservation of our holy places, and which would enable a better economic position of our people, we will all support, whether it is a delimitation, a correction, or something else."



Among other points, the mayors also appeal on Vucic "not to give up the mission of salvaging the north of Kosovo and Metohija and everything that can be saved from the clutches of Pristina" - giving up on which, they say, is something being proposed by "Jeremic, Djilas, Janjic, Trajkovic, and other favorites of foreign embassies."