Politics Serbian officials react as Italy death toll reaches 35 Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has offered his condolences to Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the wake of a bridge collapse disaster in Italy. Source: B92 Wednesday, August 15, 2018 | 09:16

At least 35 people were killed in Genoa on Tuesday when a part of the Morandi Bridge, a highway viaduct, collapsed.

"Receive my sincere sympathies for the great tragedy at Genoa. I was shaken by the images from the scene of the accident. Please convey my sincere condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to those who are searching for their loved ones, and my best wishes for a quick recovery to those who have been injured," Vucic wrote in his message.



"In these difficult moments, Serbia stands with Italy, and I assure you that in us you have a reliable friend, ready to provide support and any available help in eliminating the consequences of this terrible accident," the president concluded.



Prime Minister Ana Brnabic also a telegram of condolences, addressed to her Italian counterpart, Giuseppe Conte.



"It is with great regret that we received news of an accident in which a large number of people were killed in Genoa. It is difficult to find words of comfort for the families and friends of the victims," Brnabic said.



"On behalf of the government of the Republic of Serbia and in my personal name, I express my deepest condolences to the families of the victims, to you and the entire state leadership of the Republic of Italy," the prime minister said.