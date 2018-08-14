Politics "Nothing in the world would make SPS leave government" The Serbian president and the ruling SNS leader says he doesn't think the SPS - led by First Deputy PM and FM Ivica Dacic - would leave the Serbian government. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 16:46 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Speaking on Tuesday, Vucic at the same time stated that "anyone who doesn't like something is free to leave."

He specified that this applies "to some from his own, but also from other parties (in power)."



"Just so long as there is no sitting on two chairs," Vucic said, and added that when he made the remark, he had less the SPS in mind than some people from his own party - "but also from some other parties."



Answering journalists' questions, Vucic said that, "knowing the SPS" - this party would not leave the government "for nothing in the world" - while they "might change their partners, and do it as soon as the opportunity arises."



But, the president continued - "I made this comment in jest - although is legitimate for someone to be thinking about it."



According to Vucic, "it is normal, and everyone can think they would be better off with someone else, and that's OK, but there is no real danger of that at the moment."