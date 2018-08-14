Politics "Strong army is needed to safeguard Serbia's independence" President Aleksandar Vucic said on Tuesday that in order to preserve the freedom and independence of the country, a strong and responsible army is needed. Source: Beta Tuesday, August 14, 2018 | 13:19 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

As he said, it requires an army with people ready and able to defend the state from any aggressor.

During his visit to the Military Technical Institute (VTI) Zarkovo in Belgrade, where he spoke with 48 new employees, Vucic said that the institute is "the central nervous system of the entire army, weapons, and the future of Serbia."



He said that the Serbian Army is lagging behind when it comes to innovation and technology, but that it must move forward and try to catch up through hard work.



According to Vucic, the VTI remained lost a large number of employees in 2005 and now only works at only 73 percent of its capacities - and then told the institution they were "free to hire more people."



Vucic asked the employees "not to see it as just a stepping stone" but to devote themselves to the state, while the state would create the conditions for their life to be easier by increasing salaries and giving them the opportunity to buy homes under favorable conditions.