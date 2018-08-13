Politics "Delimitation is idea only, meanwhile Albanians..." Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic says that "delimitation" with Kosovo is "just an idea." Source: Beta Monday, August 13, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Dacic said on Monday that "more concrete proposals and what a compromise solution (for Kosovo) would mean" will be discussed in September.

"Starting in September, we should talk about more concrete things, about what somebody considers to be a compromise. Those ideas that have been heard - it doesn't mean they will be accepted," Dacic told reporters in Belgrade while visiting a memorial room on the 15th anniversary of the Gorazdevac massacre, when Serb youths were killed in Kosovo.



Dacic said that more concrete talks are being mentioned for September - "because the UN General Assembly begins, and the EU is in a rush, because their mandate mandate expires in next year's European elections."



"Whether anything will happen - we are far from it, but anyone with ideas needs to bring them forward," Dacic said.



He recalled that the Kosovo problem has previously been talked about as a solved issue - but that the position of the US has now "changed in that regard" - opening the possibility of "discussing how the interests of both sides can be respected."



The Serbian minister then pointed out that the Albanians "do not understand that the situation has changed - because they think that everything is the same, and that Serbia only needs to recognize the independence of Kosovo."



Speaking about the concept of delimitation, Dacic said that "concrete territory is yet to be discussed - because it (now) only being discussed whether this is an idea that is at all acceptable."



"By compromise, Albanians think of taking Presevo ​and Bujanovac (municipalities in the southern part of central Serbia, outside of Kosovo and Metohija). And I do not know what they would say to the idea that they (Albanians in Kosovo) should remain in Serbia," said Dacic, adding that "all ideas should be discussed."



Asked what "what will happen to Serbs south of the Ibar (River) if there is a delimitation" - Dacic said that "one must first see if the if the idea of delimitation is acceptable, and only after that, it can be seen whether it can be realized and in what way."



"After this, we need to talk about the idea of ​​delimitation, and then about what the territories these are, how they can be merged," he said, adding that it was "too early to enter into concrete talks."



"It is certain that no one can have less than what we currently have. No one is thinking about dividing Serbs into the north and south (of Kosovo) and then say we are not interested in what will be in the south," the minister said.