Politics Delays will cost us too much, says Thaci Kosovo President Hashim Thaci thinks that "a peaceful, agreed border demarcation will guarantee multi-ethnicity."

"We must bring about reciprocal recognition and good neighborly relations between Kosovo and Serbia," Thaci further stated.

This was his reaction on Twitter to former Swedish PM Carl Bildt saying that "whoever speaks of (border) correction is embracing a new wave of ethnic cleansing."



"Delays will cost us too much," Thaci stressed.



He also reiterated that he was "deeply committed to Kosovo's membership in NATO and the EU" - but that it was "time to close a chapter in Kosovo-Serbia relations which would bring mutual recognition."