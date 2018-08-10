Politics "Serbia enjoys China's unreserved support" Serbian Defense Minister Aleksandar met on Friday in Belgrade with Chinese Ambassador Li Manchang. Source: B92 Friday, August 10, 2018 | 16:14 Tweet Share Li Manchang (R) is seen during his meeting with Aleksandar Vulin in Belgrade on Friday (Tanjug)

During his meeting, Vulin "expressed gratitude for the principled position of China and the unreserved support of Serbia on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija at the United Nations Security Council."

According to a press release published by the Serbian government, the minister also said that Serbia is conducting "an independent foreign policy, while being fully committed to military neutrality."



Vulin and Li "emphasized that personal relations of friendship and mutual respect between the presidents of Serbia and China, Aleksandar Vucic and Xi Jinping, have provided great contribution and accelerated cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries."



Vulin reiterated that China is Serbia's strategic partner and one of the most reliable friends that our country has, remarking that the Serbian Ministry of Defense gives its full contribution to the excellent level of cooperation and relations between the two friendly countries.



The minister expressed his gratitude to the ambassador for the invitation to participate in an international security forum in China in October, that has been officially sent by the National Defense Minister of China Wei Fenghe.