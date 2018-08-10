Politics Russia does not support "delimitation" as Kosovo solution Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova says Moscow does not support "delimitation" as the solution to the Kosovo problem. Source: B92 Friday, August 10, 2018 | 12:34 Tweet Share

The idea was floated earlier by Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, while President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday revealed this was "his policy" on the issue.

Zakharova stressed that Russia stands for consistency, and for the sovereignty of the Serbian territory - but added that her country will respect Serbia's decisions.



Speaking during a joint news conference today, Ivica Dacic said that "delimitation" was "not a done deal."



"That is something we saw as a possibility to reach compromise," Dacic said.



Earlier in the day, the minister told Prva TV that this was an option he has been backing "for about ten years."