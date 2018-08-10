Politics Government of Serbia adopts several conclusions The Serbian government announced on Thursday that several conclusions had been adopted during a cabinet session in Belgrade. Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, August 10, 2018 | 12:20 Tweet Share

These include the one approving the Report on Negotiating the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Serbia and the Government of the State of Israel on Mutual Assistance in Customs Matters.

The government also adopted a conclusion which establishes the Basis for concluding a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Water Management of the Republic of Serbia and the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Lebanon on cooperation in the field of agriculture.



The cabinet adopted conclusions that determine the basis for conducting the negotiations and concluding the agreement of the Government of Serbia and the Government of Burkina Faso on cooperation in the field of defense, as well as with the Republic of Azerbaijan on social security.