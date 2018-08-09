Dacic receives head of OSCE mission in Kosovo
First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met today with Head of the OSCE Mission to Kosovo Ambassador Jan Braathu.Source: srbija.gov.rs
The officials discussed the current situation in Kosovo-Metohija and issues of importance for the activities of this mission.
They noted the importance of the Mission in accordance with its mandate and status neutrality, the need for a consistent and systematic monitoring of respect for human rights and communities, as well as strengthening the activities of the Mission in that direction, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.