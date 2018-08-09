Politics 0

Dacic receives head of OSCE mission in Kosovo

First Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic met today with Head of the OSCE Mission to Kosovo Ambassador Jan Braathu.

Source: srbija.gov.rs
(Tanjug)
(Tanjug)

The officials discussed the current situation in Kosovo-Metohija and issues of importance for the activities of this mission.

They noted the importance of the Mission in accordance with its mandate and status neutrality, the need for a consistent and systematic monitoring of respect for human rights and communities, as well as strengthening the activities of the Mission in that direction, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

