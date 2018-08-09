Politics "Kosovo referendum, early elections? Nonsense" Aleksandar Vucic has denied Vuk Jeremic's allegations that he plans to hold a referendum on Kosovo and early parliamentary elections on November 4. Source: Beta Thursday, August 9, 2018 | 14:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The president then asked journalists during his visit to the town of Sid on Thursday "whether this information was sent to Jeremic from the Qatari embassy in Berlin" and, "whether they sent him money once again or what - informed him about November 4?"

"Please, remember. He said November 4. A referendum about what? Elections, on what occasion? Because he wants it - or because he will be returning from New York and Ireland then? Somebody reported all this - the CIA, the BIA, the MIA. You are listening to all this nonsense every day from these miserable people who don't know what to do with themselves," Vucic said.



Jeremic recently stated that Vucic plans a referendum on Kosovo for November 4, along with early parliamentary elections, which, he said, the president also "intends to steal like never before, expecting the western part of the international community to look the other way."



"The West needs the signature of Serbia on an agreement that would allow Pristina to become a member of the UN. Vucic plans to finalize negotiations on the agreement, and then say, 'the paper will be signed if the SNS (Vucic's party) wins'. His sole concern is four more years in power and he is ready to renounce Kosovo for the sake of that goal," Jeremic said at the time.