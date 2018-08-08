Politics Vucic to travel to Kosovo in September President Aleksandar Vucic has told the Serbs in Kosovo that he will travel to the southern province in September. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 8, 2018 | 17:18 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

"We will not make any decision without you, none, and I am coming to Kosovo and Metohija in September, because I want to talk to all of you and tell you what will be new in the talks about the future of Kosovo and Metohija, to jointly plan, to jointly build and to live jointly," Vucic is quoted as saying.

He made these statements as he addressing a meeting held in Kosovska Mitrovica on Tuesday in a phone conference.



Vucic told the Serbs that "Serbia is with them, and will always be there."



He announced that "Serbia will begin this year and next to develop major infrastructure projects in Kosovo and Metohija, both south and north of the Ibar River, and will invest more money than ever."



"This is because we want to show that we have been with our people, that we remain with our people and that we will always be with our people," Vucic said.



He also said that as far as a solution to the Kosovo issue is concerned, "we are far from any."



"Bt we will continue to fight and therefore I plead for your support, because you know best who is fighting for Kosovo and Metohija and know who is with you," concluded Vucic.