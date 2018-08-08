Politics Vucic meets with member of Bosnia presidency President Aleksandar Vucic met on Wednesday in Belgrade with Bosnia-Herzegovina (BiH) Presidency Member Mladen Ivanic. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, August 8, 2018 | 13:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to a press release from Vucic's office, during the conversation, he "stressed the need to strengthen political relations and economic cooperation."

Vucic added that this was in the spirit of good neighborly relations and in the interest of both Serbian citizens and all three constituent peoples in BiH - Serbs, Bosniaks and Croats, and especially the Serb people in the Serb Republic (RS).



Vucic and Ivanic "spoke about bilateral relations and the situation in the region, and while considering the regional situation, Vucic informed Ivanic about the status of the Belgrade-Pristina dialogue and emphasized the need to achieve a genuine compromise that would guarantee lasting stability and economic progress."



According to the press release, they also discussed concrete measures for implementing joint infrastructure and other projects, which would contribute to better connection of people, faster flow of goods and better economic cooperation.