Politics "Coalition for Peace could be presented in September" Opposition LDP leader Cedomir Jovanovic has over the past few months discussed the establishment of the Coalition for Peace with "individuals from the region." Source: Beta Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | 16:32 Tweet Share (B92, file)

As he said, the organization could be presented in September, Beta agency was told by the party.

Jovanovic had meetings in Zagreb, Podgorica, Pristina, Sarajevo, and will soon go to Skopje to talk to people who also have the idea of connecting in the region.



In September, a coalition should be presented that "could offer a solution in the way they see the issue of Kosovo and contentious issues in the region."