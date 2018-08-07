Politics Partition is Dacic's stance, government yet to decide - PM The government does not yet have an official position on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday in Trsic, western Serbia. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | 16:06 Tweet Share

The government will take a stance as soon as it has a concrete proposal on the table, she added.

"(President) Vucic is doing his best to reach a compromise solution, I don't think that a compromise solution is close, he is looking to find it from the left and the right side, he is trying to consider the problem from all angles, so that we lose as little as possible and gain as much as possible," Brnabic told reporters.



Asked whether Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic saying that a partition of Kosovo and Metohija is the best solution represents the government's official position - and whether the government minds individual views being presented - the prime minister said that this was Dacic's position, and that the government had no official position yet.



However, she points out that presenting individual opinions was not problematic, "since the internal dialogue on the issue of Kosovo and Metohija has started, and it is good that everyone is saying what they think."



"Whether it's ZSO (Community of Serb Municipalities) Plus, or no compromise and waiting to take control over the whole territory of the southern province, regardless of whether that's realistic or not, whether it's partition ... everyone can give their opinion," Brnabic said.



The prime minister said she did not know whether a compromise would be found for Kosovo by the end of the year, and stressed that Vucic was "doing everything in his power not to leave a frozen conflict to future generations."