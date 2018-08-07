Politics September "could be key month to resolve Kosovo issue" September could be a key month in resolving the Kosovo issue, writes the daily Blic. Source: Tanjug Tuesday, August 7, 2018 | 09:25 Tweet Share (Thinkstock)

The newspaper writes that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will travel to China after visiting to Kosovo, and will then go to New York, where he will speak at the United Nations.

As the solution enters the final stage, Serbia's president is in for a fierce diplomatic offensive throughout September, the daily said.



At the beginning of September, he will first, as he announced, to go to Kosovo where he will talk with the Serbs from the southern Serbian province.



Before that, as the newspaper says, Vucic will least once more will talk with their representatives.



"Vucic will address the Serbs in the province, support them, listen to the problems they face, (ask them) whether they have security threats and offer additional help," Blic writes, quoting a source from top levels of authorities.



In mid September, the president will travel to China for an economic forum.



"Economic topics will be at the forefront, but as China is one of our most important international partners, when it comes to Kosovo, it will certainly be an opportunity for China to confirm to us its support in the (UN) Security Council on this issue," said the paper's interlocutor.



Vucic will only have a few days to convey to his associates the messages from China, because he will shortly after travel to New York for the UN session.



"The president will stay in New York from September 24 to 28, where he will speak at a session of the UN Security Council," said the interlocutor.



The president will also use his visit to the US for contacts with people from the administration of US President Donald Trump.



As Blic's source said, "these contacts exist all the time."



"Vucic has meetings with people from the US administration all the time, this is mostly about unofficial contacts. It's encouraging that the United States is for the first time easing and showing interest in hearing the views of Serbia," the newspaper's interlocutor said.