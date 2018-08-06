Politics "Mining of great importance for economic progress, growth" Ana Brnabic has sent a note of congratulations to miners on the occasion of marking August 6 – Day of Miners. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, August 6, 2018 | 16:47 Tweet Share The Veliki Krivelj mine in eastern Serbia (Tanjug, file, illustration purposes)

In it, the prime minister said that the government will continue to work on providing better working conditions.

"I am sending to all miners in Serbia the warmest congratulations on the occasion of marking 6 August, the Day of Miners, and I express my deep respect for the hard and responsible work you are doing.



Mining is important for economic growth and growth. Therefore, the government will continue to work to ensure better working conditions, while respecting your commitment to business and the important role that you play in the development of our country.



On behalf of the government of Serbia and on my personal behalf, I wish you a lot of luck in future work," said Prime Minister Brnabic in her congratulatory message.