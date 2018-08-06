Politics Serbian PM offers condolences to president of Indonesia Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has sent a telegram of condolences to President of Indonesia Joko Widodo. Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, August 6, 2018 | 14:23 Tweet Share Rescue teams search for victims in the rubble caused by an earthquake at a mosque in North Lombok, Indonesia (Tanjug/AP)

Brnabic reacted in this way after a large number of people killed in a devastating earthquake that hit Indonesia.

"On behalf of the government of the Republic of Serbia and on my personal behalf, I express my deepest sympathy for the tragedy that hit your country. Please convey our deepest sympathy to families who have lost their loved ones," the prime minister said.



"Serbia, as a true friend, is sympathetic to the people of Indonesia in these difficult moments," Brnabic said in the telegram.