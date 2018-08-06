Politics What kind of weapons is China offering to Serbian Army? Drones, combat vehicles and missile systems are just some items from an arsenal that was recently presented to a Serbian military delegation visiting Beijing. Source: Tanjug Monday, August 6, 2018 | 11:23 Tweet Share (Getty Images, file, illustration purposes)

The daily Politika writes on Monday that the delegation, which last month traveled to China, was headed by Defense Minister Aleksandar Vulin.

At the headquarters of Norinco, a company that manufactures weapons for ground forces, the offer was presented in several thematic units.



Armored vehicles - from patrol cars to large transport vehicles, up to MBT-2000 tanks, armed with 125mm cannons - were all in the first room. Among these - from the category of weapons that the Serbian Army currently does not have - the CT tank destroyer stood out - an armored vehicle equipped with a 105mm cannon.



The firearms room displayed pistols, automatic rifles, heavy machine guns, both Russian and NATO caliber, as well as "sniper" grenade launchers.



One thematic unit was dedicated to air defense systems, while the room dedicated to artillery showed howitzers, similar to the Serbia-manufactured Nora and multiple rocket launchers, including AR-3, which can be equipped with two types of ground-to-earth missiles whose range is from 130 to 280 kilometers



At the CPMIEC company in Beijing, the Serbian guests were shown medium and low range air defense systems FM-3000 and FK-3.



Command vehicles, radars and launchers were displayed in a fenced building complex.



The delegation from Serbia was also shown, among other things, several models of drones, including those equipped with guided missiles and rockets used for ground targets, Politika writes.