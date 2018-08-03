Politics President calls meeting of Council for National Security President Aleksandar Vucic has scheduled a meeting of the Council for National Security for Saturday at 08:00 hours CET, Prva TV is reporting. Source: Blic, Kurir. Prva TV Friday, August 3, 2018 | 14:43 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The daily Kurir said the meeting will be held on August 4, the day when the Community of Serb Municipalities (ZSO) should have been formed in Kosovo and Metohija.

In addition, the report said, "there is operative information that Albanians will, with NATO's assistance, attempt to occupy Gazivode."



Gazivode is a hydro-power resource located in northern, predominantly Serb part of Kosovo.



"The meeting will discuss ways to protect Serbian interests and people in Kosovo and Metohija," another Belgrade-based daily, Blic, writes on Friday.