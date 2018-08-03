Politics "Kosovo will be debated in UN regardless of what UK wants" Office for Kosovo and Metohija Director Marko Djuric said on Thursday it was very important to discuss Kosovo in the UN Security Council. Source: Beta Friday, August 3, 2018 | 13:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

He added that Kosovo would surely be debated in the council in the future, Beta agency reported.

Commenting on the decision by the United Kingdom, which holds the presidency of the UN Security Council in August, not to discuss Kosovo in August, Djuric described the decision as a diplomatic mobilization of those supporting Kosovo's independence.



"Attacks on (Serbian President Aleksandar) Vucic are solely motivated by his attempts to resolve the issue of Kosovo and Metohija. Both he and Serbia face opposition from those favoring the strengthening of Albania's position by not resolving problems, and what we see is a diplomatic mobilization of those who backed unilaterally declared independence of Kosovo in 2008 and before," Djuric said.



He also said that much inconsistency could be seen as, on the one hand, a more intense dialog in Brussels was required, while on the other hand, the Kosovo issue should not be discussed in the UN.



"Anyone familiar with the situation in Kosovo and Metohija knows how important it is to discuss the fate of our people in the UN's highest forum, and it will be discussed in the future regardless of what the British want," Djuric stressed.