Politics More apartments to be built for security forces members Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has chaired the 14th session of the Commission for the preparation of a draft housing program for members of security forces. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 14:50

At Thursday's meeting, the Commission decided to include Sremska Mitrovica, in addition to Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Vranje, Kragujevac and Kraljevo, in the first phase of the project, as part of which the building of 200 apartments is planned.

On this occasion, Brnabic pointed out that this project is of great importance for the Republic of Serbia, and that therefore public companies Srbijagas, Telekom and EPS are also included in the implementation of the project.



Also, following the initiative of President Aleksandar Vucic to find the best locations for the construction of apartments, the Commission decided that the construction of apartments in Belgrade in the first phase be in Zemun, she explained.



In September, the construction of the first apartments in Vranje and Nis is expected to begin. After that, construction will start successively in other cities. Mostly domestic materials will be used for construction.



Members of the Commission today also discussed the next phase of the project, in which additional local governments will be included, why is why the Commission decided to make a new evaluation of needs in cities and municipalities throughout Serbia.



The Law on special conditions for the realization of the project of construction of apartments for members of the security forces was adopted in the Serbian parliament and entered into force on 1 June this year.



The show apartment at the "Zemun Gate" location has been open since 18 June for all interested members of the security forces, and the Government invites once again all members of the security forces to visit it together with their families and see for themselves the quality of construction, the appearance of the apartment and get detailed information about the terms of purchase.