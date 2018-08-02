Politics "America is UK's extended arm" Many moves made by the UK are motivated by London's dissatisfaction with Serbia moving closer to Russia, says foreign policy commentator Bosko Jaksic. Source: B92, Prva TV Thursday, August 2, 2018 | 10:42 Tweet Share (screen capture)

Jaksic spoke for Prva TV on Thursday whehn he commented on UK's decision not to include Kosovo in the agenda of the UN Security Council, which it presides over in August.

"Britain has been announcing such a step for a long time and has used the influential position that it has presiding over the Security Council of the UN, and what consequences that will have we'll have to see," Jaksic said.



In his opinion, "the decision was made as the process around Kosovo and Metohija is intensively advancing."



"Such a decision was made after 12 years of more or less delays, and last year, as Americans became more involved, the deadline to solve the Kosovo problem was set to sometime by the end of next year. In all this, behind the US engagement is the secret hand of the powerful British diplomacy," says Jaksic



"America is an extended arm of London that uses its traditional diplomacy skills," he said.