Politics Official: We must link issues of Serb Republic and Kosovo Milovan Drecun says the abyss between Serbs and Albanians is enormous, and that reconciliation cannot be built by people like Ramush Haradinaj. Source: Tanjug Monday, June 4, 2018 | 12:35 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

Drecun, who chairs the Serbian Assembly's Committee on Kosovo and Metohija, also said that Haradinaj talking about reconciliation is "cynical" - and that the Kosovo prime minister facing a trial for his crimes would represent the greatest contribution to reconciliation.

The fact that the United States is asking Serbia to recognize the self-proclaimed Kosovo and pave the way for its membership in the UN is nothing new, Drecun said - adding that Serbia will never do it.



"The more we refuse, we will be create a maneuvering space. Serbia must define the priority goals in the next period. The Serb Republic (Serb entity in Bosnia) must be linked to the problem of Kosmet (Kosovo and Metohija). We must think things through and take a stand. In the coming period, these two key issues must be resolved," Drecun told TV Pink.



He explained that if Serbia were to accept what is being demanded of it, this would open the door for the creation of a Greater Albania - "and that would solve nothing, it would only generate a crisis in these areas."



According to him, pressure is exerted on the Serb people in Kosovo and Metohija and on Serbia through constant attacks on Serbs and through property grabs, while on the other hand Albania is reviving the thesis about "the merging the two states."



Drecun said that the story of about crimes in Kosovo and Metohija was completely turned upside down and that only Serbs, and not Albanians, are being put on trial. "There are many false charges against Serbs, everything is being done to create instability in Kosovo," Drecun concluded.