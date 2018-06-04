Politics "Kosovo agreement possible if there is leadership" The US ambassador to Serbia, Kyle Scott, said that Serbia and Kosovo might reach a comprehensive, legally binding agreement by the end of the year. Source: Beta Monday, June 4, 2018 | 11:07 Tweet Share

This will happen "if both sides demonstrated true statesmanship and leadership," Beta quoted him as saying.

When asked if the talks on the normalization of relations between Belgrade and Pristina were actually entering the final stage, the US ambassador said on June 2 in an interview with the RTK2 that it depended on the statesmanship and courage of both sides.



"Provided there is true statesmanship and leadership on the Serbian side, and on the side of the Kosovo government, I believe we have an very good chance this year to move towards a final, comprehensive agreement. For that we will need courage and leadership," Scott explained.