Politics President "didn't hear US ambassador's insults" I did not hear US Ambassador Kyle Scott's insults at my expense, and I don't know if this really happened, says Aleksandar Vucic. Source: Tanjug Friday, June 1, 2018 | 12:34

(Tanjug)

Speaking on Friday, Vucic reiterated that "as long as he president, Serbia will not be governed any foreign ambassador."

The tabloid Alo previously reported that Scott - while attending a dinner with directors from several dozen of the country's largest companies - accused Vucic of "state terror and insincerity on the path toward the EU."



Asked to comment on Scott's recent remark, Vucic - speaking during a break in a conference in Belgrade - said he "does not know what this is about" and that he "did not hear it" - but reiterated that he was "elected by citizens of Serbia and is accountable to them, rather than to citizens of America or to anyone else - and especially not their political representatives."



"We will not insult them, we are asking only that they show respect for Serbia and nothing more than that. Serbia is an independent and free country, it makes its decisions independently and no ambassador will governed it as long as I am president. That is why Serbia is highly regarded in the world," Vucic said.