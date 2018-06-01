Politics Deal on normalization of relations "nowhere in sight" The rhetoric of Belgrade's representatives shows that agreement on normalization relations with Pristina is nowhere in sight. Source: Beta Friday, June 1, 2018 | 10:21 Tweet Share

This is according to the newspaper Danas.

The latest message from Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that it is "difficult for them (the West) to come up with a new proposal, because big Western powers proceed from the territorial issue of Kosovo being resolved by gaining its independence" - is Belgrade's response to the "Quint" (US, Germany, UK, France and Italy) offer "to untangle the Kosovo knot."



This "untangling", according to diplomatic sources the newspaper quoted, "is taking place in a manner that would imply that Belgrade does not recognize Kosovo's independence, but allows Pristina to gain membership in the United Nations."



According to the article, "a partition of Kosovo would suit Belgrade the most, but the West does not agree to this option, including the United States."



At the same time, the West insists that the problem of Kosovo be resolved by the end of 2019, while Russia wants to keep this issue open for as long as possible, said Danas.