Politics FM wants international community react in Kosovo It is the obligation of the international community to guarantee the safe life of all citizens in Kosovo, Ivica Dacic said on Thursday. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 31, 2018 | 13:51 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The first deputy PM and foreign minister was referring to frequent attacks on Serbs in the territory of Kosovo and Metohija.

Dacic told reporters in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that the obligation of the international presence in Kosovo to protect the security, adding that this is the main reason why they are there.



"Even children were attacked last night, even a six-month-old baby. The obligation of the international community is to guarantee a safe life for all citizens," Dacic emphasized.



What Serbia can do is protest, but it will not be better for citizens living there, he said, and reiterated that this is an issue for the international community - whether it wants to fulfill its obligations.