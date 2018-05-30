Politics Serbian PM receives Guinea Bissau parliament speaker PM Ana Brnabic spoke today with Parliament of Guinea Bissau Speaker Cipriano Cassama about the possibilities for enhancing bilateral and economic cooperation. Source: srbija.gov.rs Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 14:40 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Brnabic pointed out that the two countries can base their current and future cooperation on traditionally friendly relations and close relations in the past, which were at a very high level in the former Yugoslavia.

Explaining the economic situation in the country, Brnabic said that Serbia has undergone severe reforms in recent years to ensure economic stability and become a competitive market.



The Prime Minister stated that Serbia is now a country that is much stronger and more stable, strategically oriented towards the European Union, but stable enough to restore ties with traditionally friendly countries such as Guinea Bissau.



Cassama stressed that the goal of his visit was to convey the message of Guinea-Bissau's support to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Serbia and to emphasise the fact that his country fully complies with UN Resolution 1244.