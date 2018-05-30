Politics Pristina officials says UN mission "no longer needed" Deputy Kosovo Prime Minister Enver Hoxhaj believes that there is no need for further presence of the UN mission (UNMIK), as he claims that Kosovo is stable. Source: Tanjug Wednesday, May 30, 2018 | 11:25 Tweet Share

"Peacekeepers are needed in conflict zones, but the existence of UNMIK in Kosovo is now unnecessary, because there is sustainable stability in the country. The mission of UNMIK should be completed and its budget allocated elsewhere," he wrote on Twitter.

Hoxhaj has previously stated that the UN mission in Kosovo should be abolished.