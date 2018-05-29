Politics Serbian FM receives Ghana's parliament speaker First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic met on Tuesday in Belgrade Parliament Speaker of Ghana Aaron Mike Oquaye. Source: srbija.gov.rs Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | 15:22 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, they "assessed that there are traditionally friendly relations between the two countries, which have a long and rich history dating from the time of acquiring Ghanaian independence."

Dacic, recalling those relations that have existed for decades between Serbia and Ghana, have pledged to strengthen cooperation in all areas of common interest.



He informed his interlocutor about the position of Serbia regarding Kosovo and Metohija and informed him about the ongoing negotiations, which are under the auspices of the European Union, held in Brussels.



Oquaye stressed that he was happy to have visited Serbia as the first Ghanaian official after many years and that he had the opportunity to talk with friends in the city where the first conference of the Non-Aligned Movement was held, in which the former Yugoslav leader Tito and the first president of an independent Ghana Kwame Nkrumah.



The officials agreed that the traditionally friendly relations of the two countries are an excellent basis for improving cooperation in agriculture, education, trade and other fields, with the continuation of mutual support in international fora.