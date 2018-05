Politics Vucic announces visit to France while in Paris Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced on Tuesday in Paris that he would be on an official visit to France on July 17. Source: B92, Tanjug Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | 14:28 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The president's cabinet said that he would then meet with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Vucic was in Paris today for the annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).