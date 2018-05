Politics Vucic travels France for ECFR meeting on W. Balkans Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic is on a working visit to France, where he is attending an annual meeting of the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR). Source: Beta, Tanjug Tuesday, May 29, 2018 | 09:34 Tweet Share (Tanjug, file)

The presidential press office announced this on Monday.

The Western Balkans will be the theme of the conference, the presidency said.