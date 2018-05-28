Politics Seselj: I almost teared up...; Brnabic: I'm glad All results achieved by Sinisa Mali as the mayor of Belgrade "can be verified," PM Ana Brnabic has said during a debate at the Serbian National Assembly. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 28, 2018 | 14:21 Tweet Share Ana Brnabic (L), Sinisa Mali are seen in the Assembly (Tanjug)

The session is this Monday discussing Brnabic's proposal to elect Mali as the new finance minister in her cabinet.

She in this way responded to the leader of the opposition SRS group in the Assembly, Vojislav Seselj, who said his party would not vote for Mali, and added that he "almost teared up while the PM was reading out the heartbreaking letter filled with praise (of Mali)."



Brnabic then replied that she was "glad that her address and report on Mali's results as the mayor (of Belgrade)" had "touched (Seselj) emotionally, and that he felt affected by all those successes."



In addition, the Serbian prime minster revealed she had been "overjoyed" as she was putting together her explanation for the Assembly of the Mali nomination over the weekend.



"There's nothing particularly heartbreaking (in it), other than the great successes," Brnabic said. "It can all be verified, it's easy to verify the debt, and that it has been halved, the deficit and that it has been reduced four-fold, that Belgrade has received a credit rating for the first time in history, that we have RSD 12.8 billion in the coffers, 72,000 places in kindergartens, reduced unemployment..."



That is why, she continued, "it would be fair of the SRS to support electing Mali (as finance minister), to help have similar results at the republic (state) level."



When Seselj remarked that the government ought to be reshuffled in these "murky times" in order to "throw out everyone who's suspicious" - Brnabic said that "no foreign factor can influence the government's policy - which has not been the case in the past" - while today Serbia is "a stable and independent country."