Politics Albanians prevent displaced Serbs from reaching church ruins About 50 ethnic Albanians have been using vehicles to block access to the Church of the Holy Trinity in the village of Petric, Radio Gorazdevac is reporting. Source: B92, KoSSev, Radio Gorazdevac Monday, May 28, 2018 | 12:21

The blockade has been ongoing since Monday morning, with the goal of preventing Serbs driven out of that village from visiting the site on the patron saint day of the church, the website KoSSev said.

A large number of members of the Kosovo police is present at the scene.



A group of displaced Serbs from Petric, near Klina, was to visit the remains of the church, which was destroyed shortly after Italian KFOR troops were deployed in the area in June 1999.



The church was built in 1992 as an endowment of the Karic family.