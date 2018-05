Politics Belgrade mayor nominated for new finance minister Prime Minister Ana Brnabic on Friday nominated Belgrade Mayor Sinisa Mali for Serbia's new minister of finance, B92 has learned. Source: B92 Friday, May 25, 2018 | 14:41 Tweet Share

Brnabic has sent her proposal to the National Assembly, which could vote on it as soon as on Monday.

Former Finance Minister Dusan Vujovic resigned on May 7, citing personal reasons.