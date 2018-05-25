Politics President "approved" public company director downing shots Aleksandar Vucic on Friday toured works on Corridor 11, and at one point told journalists about how many shots of liquor the Putevi Srbije director can drink. Source: B92 Friday, May 25, 2018 | 14:31 Tweet Share Drobnjak is seen second from right (Tanjug)

The president first thanked Chinese Ambassador to Serbia Li Manchang, who was also at the site today, noting that China's CCCC company had started to build a 1.7-kilometer bridge over the Kolubara River last May, and that this will be the longest bridge on the highway's stretch near Obrenovac.

Vucic also thanked Construction Minister Zorana Mihajlovic "on a job well done," as well as Koridori Srbije (Corridors of Serbia) Director Zoran Babic.



He then expressed his gratitude to Zoran Drobnjak - director of the Putevi Srbije (Roads of Serbia) public company - who, he observed, "yesterday had the best time when he went to solve problems in Donji Banjani."



"The villagers there gave him four, five, six shots (of brandy). But, I approved it, don't let it be said it's his fault. One must drink a few with our people, but roads must be paved there," said Vucic.



When laughter was heard from behind media crews' cameras, the president reacted in this way: "Just you laugh, would you go to a village and not have a drink with the host... that's not how it goes in Serbia."



A while later, Vucic revisited the topic, when he said he was satisfied with everything those in charge had done, and came to Drobnjak while mentioning their names.



"He likes to a have a few extra shots, but he works well. Did you have one for me, Drobnjak?," Vucic addressed the Putevi Srbije director, who replied that he "had two (for Vucic), and five in total."



"Don't think Drobnjak was drunk - Drobnjak can have 20 and won't get drunk. He's a family patriarch from Cacak, who can drink, and weighs 115 kilograms, like I do," Vucic explained.