Politics Former US State Secretary Kerry visiting Belgrade Improving the business environment is of key importance for attracting US investments to Serbia. Source: Tanjug Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 16:48

This was announced after a meeting in Belgrade between President Aleksandar Vucic and Prime Minister Ana Brnabic with former US Secretary of State John Kerry and US businessman Tim Collins.

According to the president's press service, "during a working lunch they spoke about preserving of peace and stability in the region, and agreed that improving the business environment is of key importance for attracting US investments to Serbia."



Vucic and Brnabic "stressed that Serbia will invest more in the development of the information technology sector, which is already contributing with 9.2 percent in the total export of Serbia."



The strengths of the information technology sector will maximize the development of the Serbian economy and significantly contribute to the rate of growth of gross domestic product, a press release quoted by Tanjug said.