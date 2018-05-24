Politics Serbian PM meets with president of Macedonia's Assembly Prime Minister Ana Brnabic met on Wednesday in Belgrade with Macedonian Assembly President Talat Xhaferi. Source: srbija.gov.rs Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 09:40 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

According to the Serbian government, Brnabic said during their talks that "regional cooperation and the European path of the region are the key to the stability and prosperity of the Western Balkans."

Assessing the overall relations with Macedonia, Brnabic said that Serbia is committed to developing friendly relations based on shared history and traditionally close ties between the two nations.



She stressed that by more solid linking through regional economic cooperation and through the "Berlin Process", the countries of the region will fulfill the conditions necessary for joining the European Union faster.



Talat Xhaferi underlined the importance of strengthening the cooperation of the two countries through parliamentary cooperation and emphasiszd the importance of connecting through regional processes, especially in economic and infrastructural terms.



the prime minister reiterated that Serbia will continue to advocate the start of the negotiations of the Republic of Macedonia with the European Union and that it is ready to transfer to Macedonia the experiences of Serbia to date in the process of European integration.



Brnabic stressed that Serbia also supports the reaching of agreement on the bilateral dispute between Skopje and Athens regarding the name of Macedonia, which will further contribute to the stabilization of the region.



According to the prime minister, Serbia sees the continuation of the Brussels Dialogue as a way to find a compromise solution for Belgrade and Pristina.



She reiterated that Serbia is committed to the implementation of the agreements reached in the Brussels dialogue and expects the other party to start doing that too. She underlined that the Community of Serbian Municipalities has not been formed even five years after signing of the agreement.



The two officials also discussed the Serbian and Macedonian national minorities and the beginning of the work of the Mixed Commission for the Improvement of the Rights of the Macedonian national minority in Serbia and the Serbian national minority in Macedonia.