Politics "New minister of finance to be proposed by end of next week" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic will at the end of next week propose a replacement for former Finance Minister place Dusan Vujovic. Source: B92 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 13:53 Tweet Share The entrance to the Serbian government building (screen capture)

B92.net was told by the government on Wednesday that the proposal will be announced within the legal deadline, which is 15 days after the minister's resignation.

On May 16, the Serbian National Assembly confirmed Vujovic's resignation.



The media speculated that the current mayor of Belgrade, Sinisa Mali, would replace him.