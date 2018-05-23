Politics Dacic to invite Maria Zakharova to Guca music festival Ivica Dacic will invite Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova to be his guest at this year's trumpet festival in Guca. Source: Vecernje novosti Wednesday, May 23, 2018 | 09:10 Tweet Share (Tanjug/AP, file)

According to the daily Vecernje Novosti, Zakharova is a good friend of the Serbian foreign minister, who with this invitation wishes to thank her for their cooperation and her "vigorously fighting for the interests of Serbia, especially in the defense of Kosovo and Metohija."

"She is truly selflessly standing for our interests, also through public appearances and statements given in many places and situations that are not visible to the public, and we are very grateful to her for that," Dacic said of Zakharova.



According to the newspaper, Dacic and Zakharova have built a friendly relationship over the years, "and constantly surprises each other with gifts."