Politics Belgrade receives new message from Berlin Enlargement policy is not a popular topic among some EU members, but individual progress of states in the process will certainly be valued. Source: Beta Tuesday, May 22, 2018 | 15:26

This is Serbian Minister for European Integration Jadranka Joksimovic has been told by member of the German Bundestag Committees EU Affairs Manuel Sarrazin.

According to a statement from the minister's cabinet, Joksimovic and Sarrazin "agreed that reforms in Chapters 23 and 24, which include the areas of judicial reform, the fight against crime and corruption, minority rights and media freedoms are of great importance for the EU process, but above all for modernization and overall progress of the state."



They also "assessed that last week's summit in Sofia, despite numerous challenges and new topics appearing in the EU, nevertheless sent a message about the European perspective of the region, and that connecting and cooperating in the region are values ​​on which Serbia is insisting - because without them there cannot be peace, prosperity and stability of the region."



Joksimovic "thanked Germany - an important strategic partner of Serbia - for assistance and support in the accession process."



The interlocutors assessed that relations between Serbia and Germany are "exceptionally good and developing at mutual satisfaction."