Politics Church shouldn't be making key political decisions - Vucic Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Monday that he "does not think that key political decisions should be made by the Church."

Vucic also rejected the assessment that the state behaves as if the Serbian Orthodox Church (SPC) was "guilty for the issue of Kosovo and Metohija."

"The Church should not make key political decisions, and it certainly has the right to express its opinion," the president said when asked to comment on daily Blic reporting that "the state blames only the Church for Kosovo."



Vucic underlined that he "does not find the Church guilty of anything."



He emphasized that he was not disputing the right of the Church to express its opinion, but that he does not have to agree with every statement made by its representatives.



"We are a secular state and I respect the Church very much. I am not a big believer, but I am a believer. I don't think I've done so little personally, both as prime minister and as president... It will be hard to find someone who has done more for the Serbian Church," Vucic told journalists in Baku, Azerbaijan, where he is on an official visit.



Previously, Montenegrin media assessed that "SPC representatives are angry because their conclusions about Kosovo from the last Holy Assembly of Bishops are being sidelined. "



According to Belgrade daily Danas, Metropolitan Amfilohije responding to those who criticized the position of the Church on Kosovo by saying:



"What is written in the psalms goes for Kosovo: 'Strength is not in numbers, strength is in the Lord'. KiM (Kosovo and Metohija) is holy, everyone who has a sense of genuine human dignity knows that."



Speaking at a round table at the Belgrade Theological Seminary, he added that Patriarch Irinej saying that something that is taken by force "will be returned; however, that which is given to another is lost forever," should also be understood by "our tadpoles who do not know what people and genuine humans are, but are instead sacrificing everything to the colon, accepting the Euro-American civilization, that is worse than Communism."