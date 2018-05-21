Politics Serbia, Azerbaijan to ink Strategic Partnership Action Plan President Aleksandar Vucic met in Baku on Monday with Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev. Source: Tanjug Monday, May 21, 2018 | 11:31 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

The president of Serbia was given a formal welcome in front of the presidential palace, in a ceremony that included military honors and sounding of the anthems of the two countries.

The two presidents then spoke face-to-face, which will be followed by a plenary meeting of the two delegations.



According to announcements, several bilateral documents will be signed today, including the Joint Action Plan on Strategic Partnership between Serbia and Azerbaijan, that will be inked by Vucic and Aliyev.



In addition, the two countries' ministers of health will sign a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation in the field of Health and Medical Science, while the Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation will be signed by ministers of justice.



Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Zorana Mihajlovoc and Azerbaijani Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov will sign an agreement on cooperation in the field of quarantine and plant protection.



Mihajlovic will also sign the Agreement on International Road Traffic and the Air Transport Agreement with the Azerbaijani Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Ramin Guluzade.



Vucic and Aliyev will then address the media.



Later during the day, Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Novruz Mammadov will organize lunch for the Serbian delegation while in the evening, President Aliyev will host a gala dinner.



On the second day of the visit, Vucic will first lay a wreath at the monument to the leader of the nation, Heydar Aliyev (the father of the current president), as well as the Monument to the Fallen Soldiers.



He will then meet with the speaker of the National Assembly of Azerbaijan, Ogtay Asadov.



Vucic will attend the opening of the Center for Serbian Language and Culture in Baku, where he will be awarded an honorary doctorate.