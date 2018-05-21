Politics Talks with IMF "proceeding as planned" - government The Serbian government on Friday "denied information published on the Politika website." Source: srbija.gov.rs Monday, May 21, 2018 | 11:18 Tweet Share

The newspaper "insinuated that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission left Serbia unhappy and that an agreement on a new arrangement was not reached with the IMF," the government announced.

It added that "the talks on the new arrangement are proceeding according to the plan and without any problems, as confirmed by the IMF itself in its official statement."



"All meetings with the IMF, held this week, were completed successfully. The talks will resume in June and a new arrangement is expected during this summer. The new program is almost completely agreed upon. We have a high level of understanding with the IMF on what needs to be done in the coming years," Prime Minister Ana Brnabic has been quoted as saying.