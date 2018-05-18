Politics "Trade with Bosnia bigger than with US, Russia, China" Prime Minister Ana Brnabic says trade between Serbia and Bosnia-Herzegovina is "bigger than trade with Russia, China and the United States of America." Source: srbija.gov.rs Friday, May 18, 2018 | 13:12 Tweet Share (Tanjug)

Speaking at the Vienna Economic Forum which is held as part of the Western Balkans Summit in Sofia, Brnabic called for even bigger cooperation among the countries in the region, the Serbian government announced.

Brnabic "underlined that the Western Balkans region needs peace and stability and its citizens need prosperity, which is why it is very important to promote economies through mutual cooperation."



The prime minister said that the countries in the region learn from each other and highlighted that Serbia is the first when it comes to issuing construction permits and that it used the experience of Macedonia when it comes to electronic permits.