Serbian FM welcomes Lithuanian president

Serbia's First Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic on Friday welcomed Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite at Belgrade's Nikola Tesla Airport.

Source: Tanjug
Grybauskaite is visiting Serbia, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Dacic "welcomed President Grybauskaite and expressed his great satisfaction with her visit, which is also an opportunity to improve political dialogue at the highest level, as well as bilateral relations between the two countries," a press release said.

